Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed International Speedway (ISCA) Holding By $27.81 Million; Mackay Shields Has Boosted By $14.37 Million Its Cerner (CERN) Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 249.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 196,894 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 275,837 shares with $20.22 million value, up from 78,943 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 492,514 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased International Speedway Corp (ISCA) stake by 36.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as International Speedway Corp (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $49.22 million value, down from 1.73 million last quarter. International Speedway Corp now has $1.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 75,208 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,529 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 78,985 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Country Trust State Bank accumulated 2,101 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Lincoln Ltd Liability Co holds 4,660 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Smith Moore & has 0.13% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,992 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.10M shares. Sei Investments has 126,018 shares. Wetherby Asset has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,156 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 130,671 are owned by West Coast Fincl Limited Liability.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. The insider GREISCH JOHN J bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 51,620 shares to 149,025 valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 22,483 shares and now owns 194,851 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.61% above currents $68.22 stock price. Cerner had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of CERN in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, May 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

