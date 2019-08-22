Paradice Investment Management Has Raised By $572,280 Its Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Stake; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Raised By $9.14 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 207.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 212,569 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 314,934 shares with $13.72M value, up from 102,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 3.50M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 30,120 shares as Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX)’s stock declined 1.36%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 2.42 million shares with $48.20M value, up from 2.39M last quarter. Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock now has $784.38M valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 17,682 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howland Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 122,823 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 115,501 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Republic has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reilly Fin Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,771 shares. St Germain D J Company owns 140,289 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 22,178 are held by Pecaut Company. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 73,200 shares. Arosa Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intact Investment has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Summit Group Lc accumulated 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). At Financial Bank owns 8,610 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 44.28% above currents $34.08 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

