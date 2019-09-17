Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Korn Ferry (KFY) as Stock Price Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $310,000

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 13.22M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 32,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 167,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 95,763 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 141,481 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $89.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 301,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 202 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 5,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 295,729 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.04% or 1.09 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 469,724 shares. Prudential has invested 0.07% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Assetmark Incorporated holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 46,198 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). City Comm owns 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 400 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 6.65 million shares. James Inv Research stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 10,613 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 17.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 1.44 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Investment Counselors invested in 146,814 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8,537 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp invested in 27,581 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2.32 million shares. Wms Prns Ltd Llc invested in 85,458 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 21,608 shares. South State holds 0.03% or 25,751 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 697,438 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Headinvest Limited Company owns 46,989 shares. Hartford Management Inc owns 21,936 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Virginia Va reported 76,250 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.