Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by $19.34 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 63,500 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles Takes Action with Board Diversity Pledge Globally – PR Newswire” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heidrick & Struggles Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Business Talent Group to Offer High-Impact, On-Demand Executive Talent Solutions – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Closing the Gaps: More Work Needed to Accelerate Gender and Racial Diversity on Fortune 500 Boards according to Heidrick & Struggles’ 2019 US Board Monitor – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com reported 55,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,100 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 96,042 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 174,629 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 14,466 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 114,311 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 59,212 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 53,301 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 178,739 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 277,117 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Paradice Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 143 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 38,081 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 31,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Agf Inc has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Earnest Prtn Lc owns 2,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colonial Trust owns 128,274 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Haverford Finance Services stated it has 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 10.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 50,460 are owned by First Commercial Bank Tru Of Newtown. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 580,196 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Invest Of Virginia Limited Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 256,711 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Advisory Lp invested in 1.75% or 18,219 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.87% or 22,507 shares. Saratoga Invest Mngmt holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 586,753 shares. Cordasco Network reported 2,471 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FAANG Earnings Season Winners – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow closes 371 points higher; S&P 500 and Nasdaq end back in the black for the week – MarketWatch” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.