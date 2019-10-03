Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted By $8.35 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding; NRG Energy (NRG) Sentiment Is 0.69

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 146 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 212 sold and decreased equity positions in NRG Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 234.04 million shares, down from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NRG Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 60 Reduced: 152 Increased: 98 New Position: 48.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 10.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 141,481 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $89.55M value, up from 1.36M last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 77,201 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.13 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp. holds 20.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. for 6.01 million shares. Permian Investment Partners Lp owns 1.72 million shares or 13.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Bank Of Raymore has 7.78% invested in the company for 602,930 shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 4.7% in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 519,484 shares.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.71 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

