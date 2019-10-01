Paradice Investment Management Has Increased Its Enpro Inds (NPO) Position by $4.76 Million as Shares Declined; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Price Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $4.94 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 56,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,156 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 505,667 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED)

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.47. About 61,468 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 32,171 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Apg Asset Nv reported 15,100 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 60,088 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,987 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 153,801 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 1,761 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 714,510 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 7,052 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 36,800 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $108,666 activity.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 632,039 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $49.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 14.37 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co New York has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.19% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.12M shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Us Bancorporation De owns 59,655 shares. 3,520 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Assoc. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 9,784 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 7,317 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 8,940 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 419 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 3,318 are held by Architects Inc. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,822 shares. First Financial In accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,661 activity. On Saturday, August 31 Sanchez Robert bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. $524 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Shares for $2,243 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. $5,218 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Friday, May 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31.