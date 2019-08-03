Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Korn Ferry (KFY) Stake by $2.82 Million as Share Value Declined; Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 177,030 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.30M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28 million shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 29,720 shares. Aperio invested in 0.09% or 80,542 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 136,889 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.52% or 467,295 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Next Century Growth Investors Lc has 0.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 9,527 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.3% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 99,500 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Management. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Security Natl Tru holds 200 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 2.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1.71M are held by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Proto Labs’s (NYSE:PRLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. 22,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $75.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “EWA is Proud to Announce that Aileen Alexander, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has Been Selected to Join the EWA June 2019 Cohort of Women Leader Awardees – PR Web” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Korn Ferry Falls On Lower Guidance – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amanda Henkel Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nina Hamilton Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michel Buffet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 172,899 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% or 254 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 154,207 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Incorporated Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 17,188 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Ls Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,102 shares. Century Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 10,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 318,325 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. 152,103 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc. Profund Advsrs Limited Co owns 5,937 shares.