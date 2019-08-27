Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Holding; Bank Of New York Mellon Trimmed Mednax (MD) Holding By $14.66 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 33.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 542,956 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.07M shares with $29.19M value, down from 1.62 million last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.76B valuation. The stock decreased 4.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 295,617 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) stake by 13.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 829,856 shares with $20.91M value, down from 963,194 last quarter. Hometrust Bancshares Inc now has $441.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 21,156 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) stake by 84,028 shares to 367,767 valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 165,436 shares and now owns 1.68 million shares. Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mednax has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 16.95% above currents $20.95 stock price. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Ajo Lp reported 99,914 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 53,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Foundry Prtn holds 166,450 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 829,856 are owned by Paradice Inv Mngmt Ltd. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 181,702 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 14,409 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 1,500 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 120,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc owns 119,790 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.