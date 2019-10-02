Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stake By $4.22 Million; Hrt Financial Has Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position By $1.33 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 71.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 20,216 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 8,085 shares with $539,000 value, down from 28,301 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.49M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) stake by 73.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 145,608 shares as Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII)’s stock declined 13.34%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 52,851 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 198,459 last quarter. Heidrick & Struggles Intl In now has $494.17M valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 65,249 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HSII shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.63M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $6400 lowest target. $72.83’s average target is 14.19% above currents $63.78 stock price. Emerson Electric had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 30. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 30. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.51M for 14.63 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 79,407 shares to 83,474 valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 9,424 shares and now owns 14,693 shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was raised too.