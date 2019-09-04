Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its International Speedway (ISCA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Shares Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Position by $11.44 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 295,017 shares traded or 133.88% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.30M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Speedway Corporation Agrees to Acquire the Assets of Racing Electronics – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Merger Agreement With NASCAR Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.78 million for 33.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 9,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt reported 20,956 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Principal Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 260 were reported by Carroll Assoc Inc. Acadian Asset Limited Company accumulated 145,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 13,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 30,951 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 233,388 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 15,203 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 38,081 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 160,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 140 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6,940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd owns 236,624 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 72,921 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Suntrust Banks holds 40,846 shares. 99,047 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 1.34M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Tompkins Corp invested in 651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carret Asset Lc holds 61,493 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 5,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 80,435 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl reported 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $249.09 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.