Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Sothebys (BID) by $795,870 as Stock Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $99.19 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd analyzed 1.01M shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company's stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 380,425 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88M shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $215.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool" on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool" published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool" on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com" published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Long-Term Gains Will Outweigh Short-Term Pains For Ellie Mae – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.