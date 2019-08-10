Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $901,347; Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Valuation Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 39,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $19.38M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Thursday, February 28.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

