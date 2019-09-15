Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Enpro Inds (NPO) Holding; Shorts at TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (TSRYF) Lowered By 1.7%

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. TSRYF’s SI was 7.44 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 7.57M shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 586 days are for TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s short sellers to cover TSRYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 250 shares traded. Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) stake by 10.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 75,483 shares as Enpro Inds Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 2.42%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 764,465 shares with $48.80 million value, up from 688,982 last quarter. Enpro Inds Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 119,894 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine firm in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $9.03 billion. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. It has a 34.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial, masstige, and luxury wines under the Penfolds, Beringer, LindemanÂ’s, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards brands; distributes beer and cider under license in New Zealand; and provides contract bottling services to third parties.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. $108,666 worth of stock was bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6. $4,981 worth of stock was bought by Gulfo Adele M. on Wednesday, March 20.

