Paradice Investment Management Decreased Korn Ferry (KFY) Stake By $2.82 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Korn Ferry (KFY) stake by 27.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as Korn Ferry (KFY)’s stock declined 15.24%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 167,879 shares with $7.52 million value, down from 232,012 last quarter. Korn Ferry now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 157,530 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Jennison Assoc Lc reported 1.15 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 8,055 shares. 15,880 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.28 million shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.96% or 126,600 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 36,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.09% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 46,701 shares. Clark Capital Inc has 0.75% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) or 56,233 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 38,318 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) or 495,846 shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 6.49 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.46 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 52,612 shares to 2.76M valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I stake by 36,458 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) was raised too.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Randall Thames Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Korn Ferry Falls On Lower Guidance – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “EWA is Proud to Announce that Aileen Alexander, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has Been Selected to Join the EWA June 2019 Cohort of Women Leader Awardees – PR Web” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tenet Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Refinance $4.2 Billion in Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tenet Healthcare Foundation Exceeds Fundraising Commitment for El Paso Victims and Families, Helping to Raise $350000 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis stock flat in rising sector after analyst says it looks overvalued – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trades In Tenet Healthcare Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity. 827,424 shares were bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC, worth $16.23 million on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 29,000 shares. 13,516 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Company reported 55,875 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 12.50 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management invested in 54,660 shares. Hudson Bay Cap L P accumulated 0.53% or 1.42M shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0% or 18,433 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Carroll stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 77,800 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0.01% stake. Sun Life Inc reported 13,640 shares. Parametric Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

The stock decreased 7.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 1.03 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round