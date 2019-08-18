Paradice Investment Management Decreased Holding in Korn Ferry (KFY) by $2.82 Million as Stock Value Declined; Morgan Stanley Upped Holding in Macquarie Ft Tr Gb Inf Ut Di (MFD) by $811,040 as Shares Were Volatile

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 308,628 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Ft Tr Gb Inf Ut Di (MFD) by 103.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 81,104 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,794 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 78,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Macquarie Ft Tr Gb Inf Ut Di for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.94M market cap company. It closed at $9.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $57.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 12,003 shares to 107,985 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 62,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,508 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

