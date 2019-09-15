Paradice Investment Management Cut Position in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by $4.22 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $651,250

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 145,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 52,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 198,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 93,789 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 26,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 972,645 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.63 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 106,351 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $45.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 75,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.48 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.