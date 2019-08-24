Paradice Investment Management Cut Its International Speedway (ISCA) Stake by $1.25 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $401,506

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.01 lastly. It is up 5.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 967,396 shares or 0.43% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% or 121,276 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il stated it has 1.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company owns 5.89 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1.08 million shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 238,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 162,056 shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 392,246 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 223,325 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 663 shares. Cap Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,972 shares. At Fincl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares to 24,339 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $74.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 38,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.81M for 33.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.