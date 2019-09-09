Paradice Investment Management Cut Its Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stake by $3.33 Million; Copper Rock Capital Partners Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 87,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 975,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 857,216 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 27,215 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 12,600 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 9,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,550 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 119,790 shares. 8,198 are owned by Brandywine Investment Management Limited. Marshall Wace Llp has 4,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,120 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 866,915 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 401,730 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 176,514 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 20,741 shares. 52,200 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. 46,169 were reported by First Trust L P.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares to 990,738 shares, valued at $43.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. Shares for $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20.