Paradice Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Lear (LEA); China Mobile (CHL) Stock Value Declined While Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $305.79 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company's stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09M, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 298,173 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile (CHL) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 6.12M shares as the company's stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 16.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838.99M, down from 22.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 428,057 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 6.31 million shares to 23.11 million shares, valued at $637.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 351,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "China Mobile: The Defensive 5G Play – Seeking Alpha" on April 09, 2019

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Paulson's 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby's (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019