Paradice Investment Management Boosted Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by $1.42 Million; As Meredith (MDP) Share Value Rose, Act Ii Management LP Raised by $1.10 Million Its Position

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 178,602 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MCCREERY WILL SUCCEED PAUL KARPOWICZ; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 52,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72 million, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.03M shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 16/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Open Second U.K. Location; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – IS TARGETING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $130 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 28,377 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc. Pnc Fincl holds 37,114 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,610 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Co owns 4,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 7,011 shares. Edmp reported 1.85% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 15,881 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 33,728 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 25,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 260,726 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 33,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 268,503 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company invested in 0% or 19,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 19,771 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 382,537 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 22,680 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 172,678 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 794,896 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 0.77% or 27,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 23,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

