Par Technology (PAR) Holder Wedbush Securities Boosted Position; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Reik & Co Trimmed Its Stake

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.26 million shares traded or 139.29% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 371,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 349,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 301,443 shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $155.16M for 31.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen California (NAC) by 27,925 shares to 214,653 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,319 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK).