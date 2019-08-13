PAR Technology (PAR) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Sellers Decreased By 10.44% Their Shorts

Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) had a decrease of 10.44% in short interest. SPSC’s SI was 326,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.44% from 364,900 shares previously. With 152,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s short sellers to cover SPSC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 75,028 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE

Analysts expect PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, PAR Technology Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.48% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 175,260 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 60.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPS Commerce Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Robust Jobs Data Paint a Pretty Picture for These Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Ab reported 49,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 2,087 shares. Bb&T Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 2,650 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 230,685 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 159,726 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 282,138 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 6,095 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com accumulated 70,862 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc accumulated 6,075 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd owns 63,631 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 143,151 shares. 36,580 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability invested 0.06% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $373.97 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold PAR Technology Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 12,424 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,922 shares. Eam Invsts Lc reported 85,198 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 2,777 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 16,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 65 shares. Amer Inc holds 0% or 7,257 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 732,810 shares. Ameritas Prns invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Citigroup holds 3,690 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,227 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR).