PAR Technology (PAR) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; 3 Analysts Bullish ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, March 6. See ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $73.0000 82.0000

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

Analysts expect PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, PAR Technology Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 113,718 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 73.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 79,459 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES () FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS had bought 2,500 shares worth $173,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,080 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0% or 2,574 shares. Moreover, Consonance Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 4,790 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 12,231 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 25 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 16,771 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Phocas Fin invested in 140,977 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 27,702 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 18,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.07% or 3,866 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 16,200 shares.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $425.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Among 2 analysts covering PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PAR Technology had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PAR Technology Announces New API Integration With Mobiry and Brink POS® Software – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PAR Technology Announces New PixelPoint® POS Software Integration With Cloud Property Management System Provider, Guestline – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Twst.com published: “Par Technology Corporation: PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION RELEASES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GameStop Faces Accelerating Decline In Preowned Sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GreenHaven Road Capital – PAR Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold PAR Technology Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp has 0.02% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Rbf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 30,335 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 489,245 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 1,889 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 16,554 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Citigroup holds 3,690 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Raymond James Fin Advisors owns 28,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset reported 694,526 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 46,613 shares.