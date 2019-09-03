PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We are comparing PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.07 N/A -1.67 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.77 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates PAR Technology Corporation and ePlus inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PAR Technology Corporation and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, ePlus inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and ePlus inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation has a 38.71% upside potential and an average target price of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 93.1% respectively. PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.