PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.18 N/A -1.67 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.65 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PAR Technology Corporation and CounterPath Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Risk & Volatility

PAR Technology Corporation is 125.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.25. CounterPath Corporation’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CounterPath Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. PAR Technology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and CounterPath Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PAR Technology Corporation is $32, with potential upside of 31.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares. PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

PAR Technology Corporation beats CounterPath Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.