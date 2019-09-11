PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Both PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.06 N/A -1.67 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.86 N/A 0.11 77.24

In table 1 we can see PAR Technology Corporation and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PAR Technology Corporation and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders held 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.