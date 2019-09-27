PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.42 11.01M -1.67 0.00 Box Inc. 15 0.00 140.26M -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PAR Technology Corporation and Box Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 47,131,849.32% -51.2% -25.1% Box Inc. 907,831,715.21% -439.4% -21%

Volatility & Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Box Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. PAR Technology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Box Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The average target price of PAR Technology Corporation is $32, with potential upside of 35.71%. Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 5.57%. The results provided earlier shows that PAR Technology Corporation appears more favorable than Box Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Box Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.