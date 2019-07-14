PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.22 N/A -1.50 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.40 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PAR Technology Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

PAR Technology Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation has a 23.22% upside potential and an average price target of $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 34.7%. PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.