PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparison side by side

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.20 9.16M -1.67 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.00 33.15M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PAR Technology Corporation and Xunlei Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PAR Technology Corporation and Xunlei Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 39,262,751.82% -51.2% -25.1% Xunlei Limited 1,268,414,004.21% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.25 beta means PAR Technology Corporation’s volatility is 125.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Xunlei Limited has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Xunlei Limited is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Xunlei Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 38.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 13%. PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats PAR Technology Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.