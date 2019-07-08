PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Comparison side by side

Both PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.24 N/A -1.50 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

Table 1 highlights PAR Technology Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PAR Technology Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

PAR Technology Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 21.86%. Competitively the average target price of StoneCo Ltd. is $33, which is potential 12.44% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has weaker performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.