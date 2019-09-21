PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Comparing side by side

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.32 N/A -1.67 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.20 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.84% and an $32 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $34.29, which is potential 35.16% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.