PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Comparing side by side

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PAR Technology Corporation
|25
|2.32
|N/A
|-1.67
|0.00
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|32
|27.20
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.2%
|-25.1%
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0
|4
|3
|2.43
PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.84% and an $32 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $34.29, which is potential 35.16% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PAR Technology Corporation
|3.38%
|-1.7%
|6.95%
|5.78%
|42.33%
|19.49%
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|-1.99%
|-8.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.46%
For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.
Summary
Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.
