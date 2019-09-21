PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Contrasting side by side

Both PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.32 N/A -1.67 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.55 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and BlackLine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAR Technology Corporation and BlackLine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, BlackLine Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BlackLine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PAR Technology Corporation and BlackLine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential is 23.84% at a $32 average target price. Competitively BlackLine Inc. has a consensus target price of $59.5, with potential upside of 22.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that PAR Technology Corporation looks more robust than BlackLine Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of BlackLine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has stronger performance than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.