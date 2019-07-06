PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Contrasting side by side

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.24 N/A -1.50 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PAR Technology Corporation and Arco Platform Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

PAR Technology Corporation has a 21.86% upside potential and an average target price of $32. On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 2.77% and its consensus target price is $46. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Arco Platform Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.