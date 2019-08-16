Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Valuation Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 20.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,344 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,821 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd invested in 359,583 shares. 153,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Inr Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 71 shares. Rothschild Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,892 shares stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Mgmt Inc invested in 78,238 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 2.54% or 133,484 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.68% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Corp reported 4,820 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 80,050 shares. Jabodon Pt, a Nevada-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation holds 55,078 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.