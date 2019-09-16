Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Value Rose While Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered by $2.00 Million Its Stake; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $6.67 Million as Stock Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 975.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 306,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 119,816 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 169,975 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.