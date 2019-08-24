Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Value Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Position by $2.77 Million; As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Upped Its Position

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 3038.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 322,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 332,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 10,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.54 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 225,596 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

