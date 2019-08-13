Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake Maintained by Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Glovista Investments Has Upped Position by $315,884 as Stock Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 6.49 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 29,751 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hawaii officially down to one refinery – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Finalizes Acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares to 768,863 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Considering The Choices, Is Ambev the Best Large-Cap Stock Under $10? – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Facebook Beats Q2 Views – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev: The Company With A Strong Moat, Which Deserves More Attention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.