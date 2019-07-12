Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted by $2.77 Million Its Holding; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Boosted Stake by $317,604

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 21,749 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 553,924 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Comml Bank Na accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 135,938 were reported by Tdam Usa. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.82 million shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 9,840 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.23% or 827,452 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Princeton Strategies Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lazard Asset invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Horan Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 266 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 4,969 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 2,900 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Ins Company stated it has 21,679 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

