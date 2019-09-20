Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Stake In Mohawk Industries (MHK) Was Has Upped

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 374,367 shares traded or 25.42% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 525,319 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 55,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 12,164 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.08% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.03% or 284,547 shares. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 310,432 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Co has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 179 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Highlander Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,719 shares. Fpr Partners reported 857,131 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Northern Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). South Dakota Council reported 77,070 shares.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Mohawk Industries’s (NYSE:MHK) Share Price Down By 46%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Transaction with Island Energy Services – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on January 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 210,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $59.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covetrus Inc by 649,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.47M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.