Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Holding; Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $301,000; Shares Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 295,754 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 58,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 2.78 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings’ (PARR) CEO William Pate On Acquisition Of U.S. Oil & Refining – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings To Present At The Argus Marpol Strategy Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.16M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 21,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $321.44M for 18.22 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.