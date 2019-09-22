Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Position by $2.00 Million as Share Value Rose; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Value Rose, Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed by $39.13 Million Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 374,467 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.83 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

