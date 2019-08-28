Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Price Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased by $512,006 Its Position

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 28,197 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 35,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 2.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 85,952 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shaker Limited Liability Oh invested 0.98% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 20,610 were reported by Peoples Financial. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0.03% stake. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,720 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 122,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 22 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park National Corp Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 8,538 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 4,771 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.2% or 17.16 million shares. 5,887 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.87 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares to 366,887 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

