Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Valuation Rose While Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 650,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 194,123 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 60.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 1,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,043 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 3,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 238,479 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 3.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 126,787 were accumulated by Eastern Fincl Bank. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 3.56M shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 3.56 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 137,752 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has invested 5.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1,308 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Money Management Ltd Liability Com reported 27,141 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital accumulated 3,651 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 1.05% or 3.90M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 1.10M shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 4,600 shares. The California-based Accuvest Global has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 14,049 shares to 2,756 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 100,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,599 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,120 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

