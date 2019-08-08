Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Raised by Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp; As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Share Value Rose, Oarsman Capital Raised Its Holding by $353,639

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 12,135 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 19,837 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 31,247 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 49,440 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,204 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 76,800 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 827,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth accumulated 50 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 50,560 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,448 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 43,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 4,241 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 100,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 44,795 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 27,843 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 75,973 shares.