Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Maintained by Secor Capital Advisors Lp; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Valuation Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 361,642 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 183.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 33,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,782 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, up from 18,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 361,988 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.31 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

