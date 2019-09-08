Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Held by Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp; Sprint (S) Holder Nwi Management LP Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 9.97M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Joins Board of U.K. Chip Company ARM; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt on target in Borussia Dortmund training

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 34.76 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.53% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Utah Retirement holds 123,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,318 are held by Covington Capital Mgmt. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. 39,473 are owned by Pnc Fin Services. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 369 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 182,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 340,190 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 37,742 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nuveen Asset Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 227,231 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 35,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $62.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).