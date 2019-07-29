Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Held by Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Raised by Roundview Capital Llc

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 361,988 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 24/05/2018 – DYAL, PETERSHILL ARE SAID TO TEAM UP TO TAKE STAKE IN CLEARLAKE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hall Kathryn A, California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest holds 48,490 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Wallington Asset Lc has 1.56% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,041 shares. 32 were reported by Camarda Finance Advsr Lc. Bb&T has 24,480 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.18% or 2,210 shares. Steinberg Asset stated it has 1,258 shares. Citigroup holds 1.14M shares. St Germain D J owns 18,449 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Service holds 0.19% or 3,221 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Elanco Finalizes Acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: January 14, 2019.