Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Stake by $3.66 Million as Shares Rose; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $352,900

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 269,636 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 1092.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 215,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 235,049 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 19,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 228,186 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 414,558 shares. Lorber David A owns 4.91% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 78,973 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 71,481 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 16,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,600 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 16,713 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 12,678 shares. Fmr Lc reported 2.70M shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 29,121 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,313 shares. 320,370 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Com. State Common Retirement Fund has 19,400 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clearline Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.42% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock or 23,820 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26,014 shares to 93,710 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 98,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,911 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).