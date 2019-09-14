Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Holding; Echostar Cmn (SATS) Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $717,200 as Valuation Rose

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 358,439 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 284,448 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43M for 13.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 55,400 shares to 312,955 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.45M for 46.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

