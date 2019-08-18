Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Holding by $1.28 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $570.99 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 billion, up from 22,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Liability accumulated 8,059 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset has 0.85% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 351,589 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.20 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 12,507 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 552 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 2,305 shares. Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fil Ltd has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1,286 shares. Altfest L J And owns 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,524 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hartford Mgmt owns 8,980 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 124,755 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares to 61,282 shares, valued at $11.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,195 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

